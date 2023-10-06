Believers of the paranormal beware: Georgia ranked as one of the spookiest states in US

It's getting spooky in the Peach State

ATLANTA — It's the spookiest season of the year and though Halloween can heighten haunts, there are just some places that are eerie all year round - including Georgia, according to a study.

Vivint compared cities in the U.S. to determine which are the most ghoulish. Two Peach State cities were ranked in the top 50. Rankings included the number of reported ghost sightings, haunted house attractions per 100,000 people and actual haunted places.

Savannah is ranked No. 22 and, not surprisingly, the Peach State's paranormal paradise. It has plenty of haunted house attractions and haunted places, according to the rankings. The study shows it falls at No. 20 for ghost sightings. Its number of spiritual shops and funeral services helped edge it higher on the list.

Though Georgia's capital doesn't lead the nation in haunts, it does make for some ghoulish competition. Atlanta came in at No. 34 for one of the spookiest cities in the U.S.

Believers of the paranormal seem to call Atlanta home. Ranking No. 17 for ghost sightings, it's the number of haunted places and supernatural readings per capita that helped Atlanta make the cut.

Vivint points out that reigning as a spooky city comes with macabre bragging rights. Data shows people have been searching for "haunted locations near me" and "scary places" as well as haunted properties quite a bit this year. The numbers show that people are interested in these haunted hot spots and unearthly encounters.

When it comes to the spookiest showdown among states - Georgia comes in at No. 12.