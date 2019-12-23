GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were busy spreading some holiday cheer today.

They presented a Triad family in need with an SUV to help them get around.

It's a part of their program called Operation Yuletide which serves those experiencing tough times.

"Now I'm able to go ahead and get back and forth to work," Raven Moore said. "At the bus stop, we don't have to stand under the umbrellas. We can stay in the car now."

The program is made possible through community partners and Greensboro police.

