Here are the Georgia Red Cross' five safety tips to prevent cooking fires

Cooking fires reportedly increase by 250% on Thanksgiving and 59% on Christmas Day.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Red Cross is warning people about the potential for cooking fires, even as COVID-19 has changed how many of us will gather during the holidays.

According to the organization, citing a National Fire Protection Association report, cooking fires increase by 250% on Thanksgiving and 59% on Christmas Day.

"Across the holiday months of November and December for the past four years (2016-2019), the Georgia Red Cross has responded to nearly 2,200 home and apartment fires and has helped over 9,500 people recover from this type of disaster across the state," a release said.

The Georgia Red Cross offers these five tips for cooking safety: