Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving

Hosea Helps needs donations for their Thanksgiving food drive.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November.

Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.

The organization said they had seen a 40% increase in calls since the beginning of the year. They said people have told them about deciding between medication and groceries.

LINK | Donate to Hosea Helps this holiday season

Here is a list of their Thanksgiving events in November

Thanksgiving Food Distribution Drive-Through

This event is on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park.

Fresh Food Wednesday: Thanksgiving Edition

This event is on Nov. 23 from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Atlanta headquarters, located at 2545 Forrest Hills Dr. SW.

Thanksgiving Day Distribution to Homeless Individuals and Emergency Shelters

This event is on Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Atlanta headquarters, located at 2545 Forrest Hills Dr. SW.

Hosea Helps continues to bridge the gap for thousands of individuals and families in metro Atlanta. To help out this holiday season, donate on their website.

