ATLANTA — Today marks another year of the Hosea Helps nonprofit organization giving back to the community - so those experiencing hunger and homelessness won’t go without a meal - with their annual Christmas dinner.

It was a day of service and a helping hand for those in need.

There were 10,000 warm meals served, honoring the legacy of Civil Rights leader Hosea Williams, who started the organization to create a giving culture.

"We do feed hungry bellies," Williams, who died in 2000, once said. "But the program also feeds hungry minds.”

Over the years, the organization has donated billions of dollars in food and supplies. And that number continues to grow.

Hosea Helps feed hungry and homeless on Christmas Elisabeth Omilami

Besides the meals, there are doctors on standby, medical screenings, barbers, school supplies, and warm clothing.

"I come in every year. I come here and get fed, get clothes. The clothes are very - all brand new," said one man who came on Christmas Day.

It serves as a reminder to those in need that they’re not alone.

"We are all one people," said Elisabeth Omilami, Williams' daughter and director of the organization bearing his name.

And as Williams himself once described his vision for the outreach: “What we’re trying to say to them is as bad as things may be - don’t you give up.”

MORE HEADLINES

Atlanta restaurants celebrating Christmas with cultural twists

One Rabbi's solution to bridging the holiday gap and promoting unity

This is Georgia's favorite holiday movie