IHOP gives away free pancakes for National Pancake Day 2022

Tuesday, March 1 marks National Pancake Day and IHOP is among the select food chains that are celebrating with limited time deals and promotions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday was originally known as a traditional feasting day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Why are pancakes associated with Shrove Tuesday?

It was the last chance for people to use up ingredients that weren't allowed to be eaten during the forty days of Lent, including eggs, fat, and milk, according to History Extra.

Select food chains will be offering customers limited time deals for this National Pancake Day, including at IHOP and Wendy's.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., IHOP will be celebrating their 16th National Pancake Day and anyone who visits a participating restaurant will receive one free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes, with an option to donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during IHOP's first ever "Month of Giving."

This offer is available through dine-in options only.

"We know that our restaurants are an integral part of the communities that we serve, and for more than 63 years, we’ve prided ourselves on giving back to where our guests live, work, and play," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP.

"Our Month of Giving event has an important purpose as every dollar raised during IHOP’s National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children’s hospital associated with the charity partners.”

Today we are sharing more about our final Month of Giving charity partner, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®. Founded in... Posted by IHOP on Monday, February 28, 2022

A few other chains are celebrating National Pancake Day as well:

Wendy's is currently offering customers half off an entire breakfast purchase when ordered through their mobile app through March 31.

Denny's has partnered with 24 fan favorite online creators to create 12 limited-time-only menu items, including "Get That Cookie Dough" pancakes and the "Clearly Very Fruity" pancakes, which can be ordered both in-store and online.

Drum roll please… the NEW Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes by The Enkyboys and @jenny_solares_ are here! Doughn’t miss ‘em. Limited time only. pic.twitter.com/NZVzuVZ8KY — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) February 28, 2022

You'll probably need something to wash down all those pancakes and McDonald's has got you covered.

Participating McDonald's now through March 31, are holding a $0.99 promotion on any size premium roast or iced coffee for anyone that has downloaded and signed up through the McDonald's app.