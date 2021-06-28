It's almost America's birthday again. Here's where to celebrate July 4 in Atlanta.

Fourth of July activities are back. While some events remain canceled due to the pandemic, many local cities plan to light up the sky with their own festivities.

ATLANTA — Fourth of July celebrations return to Atlanta after last year's hiatus for many cities due to the pandemic. While Centennial Olympic Park and the Mall of Georgia firework shows remain canceled, many areas restored its festivities for America's birthday.

For those desiring to watch fireworks vibrantly light up Atlanta's sky, here are some of the events to look forward to this Fourth of July.

Stone Mountain's Fantastic Fourth Celebration:

Starting the party on July 1 through July 5, Stone Mountain's laser show will be followed up by a firework display. The park encourages guests to make reservations for the anticipated event as it plans to reach capacity. Guests purchase a viewing "square," which allows up to four people on the Memorial Lawn. The Fantastic Fourth Celebration begins at 9:30 p.m. each night.

Decatur's July 4th Fireworks:

For 15 to 20 minutes on July 4, atop the DeKalb County Parking Deck, fireworks will set off, illuminating the sky around them. The city of Decatur will close off all streets that make up the fall-out zone, and encourages people to find a good socially-distanced spot to view the fireworks show. Decatur usually hosts the Pied Piper Parade but decided not to gather this year.

Sandy Springs Stars & Stripes Annual Fireworks Celebration:

Previously held at Concourse Corporate Center, Sandy Springs' firework celebration will take place over City Springs for the first time. Starting at 6 p.m., the Stars and Stripes event brings in food trucks and live music performances, all leading up to the big firework display at 9:30 p.m.

Roswell's annual July 4th fireworks:

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.at Roswell Area Park. The yearly festivities include food trucks, live music and the culminating firework display. Fireworks set off at sunset, but time may vary depending on the weather.

Duluth Celebrates America (July 3):

Fireworks will reignite the sky once again in Downtown Duluth on Saturday for the city's annual celebration. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m., features live music, food trucks and a firework show, which wraps up the night. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no inflatables or kid zones at the event.

Fourth of July Marietta parade (July 3):

Marietta's celebrations take place on Saturday. The festivities begin early at 10 a.m. and feed into the nighttime when fireworks set off at 9:30 p.m. The 1.5-mile-long parade starts at Roswell Street Baptist Church and ends at North Marietta Parkway. With more than 2,000 participants and an estimated 30,000 person attendance, the parade prepares Atlanta for an extensive celebration. Food, arts and crafts ,as well as live performances, make up the almost 12-hour event on Saturday.

Spring Fest on July 4:

Powder Springs is hosting its annual Spring Fest on July 4. The event starts at noon, and the fireworks at 9 p.m. The event features food trucks, face painting, kid zones with bouncy houses and live music.

Alpharetta July 4 Fireworks at Wills Park:

The firework display begins at dusk and the city encourages people to enjoy the show while socially distant. The event only consists of the firework show due to COVID-19, as there are no additional activities scheduled.

Cartersville' July 4 Celebration:

The event is split up into two different days. On Saturday, the annual independence day celebration parade will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Cartersville. After the parade, Dellinger Park will feature live music, activities for kids and fireworks. On Sunday, the festivities continue at Dellinger Park at 3 p.m. and into the night with a firework display at 9 p.m.

Tallapoosa's annual Fourth of July Celebration:

Hosted at the Veterans Memorial and Medal of Honor Park, the celebration starts on Saturday with an Americana memorial service at 10 a.m. Followed by the service, is an Independence Day parade at 1 p.m. in Downtown Tallapoosa. There will be fireworks at sunset at Helton Howland Park as well.

Cumming's Thomas-Mashburn Steam Parade and Firework Festival: