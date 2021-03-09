ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While many places and businesses are closed for Labor Day, most grocery stores like Walmart and Publix will remain open, which is good news if you need some last-minute items for your barbecue.
But, if you don't feel like doing all the prep to grill out, you can pick up something instead. Several restaurants and fast food joints will be open as well including IHOP, Applebee's, and Chipotle and many others.
Check out the full of grocery stores and restaurants below:
Grocery Stores open:
Restaurants/Fast Food joints open:
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Baskin-Robbins
- Benihana
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Blaze Pizza
- Bob Evans
- Bojangles
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Capital Grille
- Carrabba's
- Checkers
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chili's
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chuck E. Cheese
- Church's Chicken
- Cracker Barrel
- D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
- Dairy Queen
- Denny's
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Domino's Pizza
- Dunkin'
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- El Pollo Loco
- Firehouse Subs
- First Watch
- Fleming's
- Fogo de Chão
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jamba
- Jimmy John's
- KFC
- Kung Fu Tea
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Caesars
- Logan's Roadhouse
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Long John Silver's
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano's Little Italy
- McDonald's
- Metro Diner
- Miller's Ale House
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- O'Charley's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa John's Pizza
- PDQ
- P.F. Chang's
- Pizza Hut
- Pollo Tropical
- Portillo's
- Popeyes
- Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Quiznos
- Red Robin
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth's Chris
- Shake Shack
- Sonic Drive-In
- Sonny's BBQ
- Starbucks
- Steak 'n Shake
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- TGI Fridays
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
- Yogurtland