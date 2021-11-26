Lenox Square ups security measures with Black Friday underway

The Lenox Square mall has upped its security measures for Black Friday.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Black Friday is here, and shoppers are taking to the stores. To make sure shoppers have a safe experience this holiday season, Lenox Square has upped its security with a few new measures.

The shopping center is utilizing extra canine patrols, systems for monitoring license plates, systems for monitoring firearms and even a security tower within the mall's parking lot.

This all comes after Lenox Square declared in September that all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 3 p.m.

An additional two million shoppers are expected to hit the stores this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

With Americans being more financially secure than last year, holiday shoppers are expected to spend an average $1,000 each. As national fears of an increase in smash and grab crimes continues to rise, the Lenox Square mall is being proactive this year.