Lindsey Stirling announces forthcoming Christmas album

LOS ANGELES — One of the world's best known pop-violinists is releasing a new Christmas album.
Lindsey Stirling announced her new album "Snow Waltz" will be released digitally Friday, Oct. 7 and on vinyl Friday, Nov. 18.
Stirling revealed the new Christmas album will have eight classic covers and five original tracks, delivering "immersive arrangements and mesmerizing melodies."
The new album serves as a follow-up to her debut holiday album "Warmer in the Winter," which was released in 2017.
“I wanted to give the songs a whimsical, pixie-like feeling that’s quintessentially me,” Stirling said. “It’s always a challenge to put your own stamp on a classic song that’s been recorded hundreds of times, and I really loved experimenting with different approaches and making sure that every song felt completely unique to who I am as an artist.”
Stirling shared the first single from the new album, “Ice Storm.”
SNOW WALTZ TRACKLIST
- Sleigh Ride
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
- Crazy for Christmas ft. Bonnie McKee
- Feliz Navidad
- Joy to the World Intro
- Joy to the World
- Snow Waltz
- Christmas Time With You ft. Frawley
- Little Drummer Boy
- Oh Come Emmanuel
- Oh Holy Night
- Magic ft. David Archuleta
- Deck the Halls
- Ice Storm
