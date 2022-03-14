National Pi Day 2022 deals and offers

March 14 (3.14) marks National Pi Day, which also happens to be celebrated on the National Day of Mathematics. Here's what select restaurants are offering deals.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Monday, March 14 is recognized as National Pi Day, where math enthusiasts and pie lovers come together to celebrate the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter along with special promotions and deals.

Pi or 3.14, has been calculated over 50 trillion digits past its decimal point and will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern, according to Piday.

Select restaurants and fast food chains are offering limited time deals and promotions in celebration of Pi Day.

Here's our list of offers below (if you would like your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com):

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: This Monday, BJ's is holding a half off promotion on any large Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese: In the spirit of the changing of the seasons, Chuck E. Cheese is offering a Spring-Tastic Family Fun Pack, which includes two large, one-topping pizzas, Unicorn Cotton Candy, a goody bag, an activity sheet, and 250 e-tickets to use during your next visit. You can get all of that for just $34.99.

Domino's: Domino's is offering a variety of deals on their pizza, including a mix-and-match deal where customers can order any two items for $5.99 each. All pizza's with three toppings or dips and twist combos are just $7.99 each. Those who order carryout online will receive a $3 coupon code to use on your next order through May 22.

7-Eleven: Today, customers will be able to order any whole pizza at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores for $3.14 in celebration of Pi Day.

This offer is only valid through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs and can be picked up in-store or through the 7NOW delivery app.

Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut is offering a variety of limited time deals, including a $10 Tastemaker with one large pizza and up to three toppings, one large original stuffed crust pizza for $12.99, or get a pizza and Pepsi pair up— which includes one large specialty pizza and a two-liter Pepsi.

Papa Johns: Papa Johns is currently offering a variety of deals, including two medium two topping pizzas for $7.99 each, a family special of two large, two topping pizzas on their original or thin crust, alongside a two-liter Pepsi, and a lunch time special of one small pizza with one topping, and a 20 ounce beverage of your choosing.