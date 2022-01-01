Say hello to this New Year's Day baby!

Parents Naisa Satori and Alleson Satori welcomed baby Arthur into the world on New Year's Day at 1:05 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A new year represents new beginnings, and that's especially true for one Marietta couple.

Parents Naisa Satori and Alleson Satori welcomed their baby boy into the world on Saturday, New Year's Day at 1:05 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Arthur Gabriel Satori was the first Wellstar Health System baby of 2022, according to Wellstar.

The hospital said Arthur weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces at birth.

They shared photos of the infant along with some of the hospital staff.

Welcome to the world little Arthur!