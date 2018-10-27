The weather is more winter-like in some areas so why not get into the holiday spirit with two ice cream flavors.

Blue Bell has released two-holiday flavors - Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream.

Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate hunks containing crushed peppermint candies.

Peppermint Ice Cream is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

They released these festive flavors to usher in the holidays and have more holiday flavor excitement to come!

