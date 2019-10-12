ATLANTA — It was a magical day for almost 1,000 South Atlanta elementary school children as they shopped for holiday gifts.

But this shopping spree, known as Project Gift, carries a special message and one that hasn’t changed since this unique program started 11 years ago.

Thousands of gifts, ranging from jewelry to dolls to remote control toys, drones and sporting goods, all waiting for the anxious youngsters at Toomer Elementary and Hope Hill Elementary.

It’s a holiday shopping spree with a unique twist. Each child is accompanied by a personal volunteer shopper, but can only shop for parents, grandparents, and brothers and sisters - nothing for themselves.

It fulfills the mission of Project Gift, which is learning the joy and importance of giving to others.

The students shop with points that they earn all year for coming to school on time. doing homework and mentoring other students.

For one 3rd grade student at Toomer Elementary it was a special time that echoed the mission.

“I feel great and I feel good and confident because I get to give and not keep. I get to put smiles on my family’s faces and not let them go around sad and not have things that they really want,” she said.

For a Toomer 2nd grader it was a shopping spree for his mother. He said he'd never shopped for her before

When asked how she might feel when he gave her the gifts, he said “happy” and echoed with a big smile.

Caroline Brown, Principal of Toomer Elementary, said Project teaches the youngsters valuable lessons they will carry through their lives.



“It gives the kids an opportunity to show that they can earn in order to give to others,” she said.

Lessons that bring Project Gift volunteers back year after year. One of them is Marshall McCluskey

“We’re starting them off at a very early age of giving back to family members. They get to take the points and spread the love and how better could you get than that,” he said.

Just look at the smiles on the youngsters faces and you know it can’t get any better than that.

Get more information about Project Gift on its website.

