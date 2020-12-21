Santa visits NICU, newborns, kids at Athens hospital to spread Christmas cheer

ATHENS, Ga. — Christmas is the busiest time for the man in the red suit and white beard, but he still found time to spread a little Christmas cheer to some of the state's littlest hospital patients.
Santa Claus made a brief trip from the North Pole recently to visit Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Donned with a mask, Santa greeted, through a window, sleeping newborns and tiny babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and elbow bumped other kids in the pediatric unit, making sure to follow all of the COVID-19 guidelines.
His visit comes just a few days before his all-night trip around the globe, leading his team of reindeer to deliver gifts to children everywhere during the pandemic.
He was given the "all-clear" to carry out his journey safely, after Dr. Anthony Fauci helped give Santa the COVID vaccine and measured his level of immunity.
"He is good to go," Dr. Fauci reported. "He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go.”