​Shaq-A-Claus brightens holidays for kids at Henry County Boys & Girls Club

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was busy making spirits bright at his 21st annual "Shaq-A-Claus" event Wednesday afternoon.
The Hall of Famer surprised hundreds of kids at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club in Henry County. He donned his red Santa hat and was seen giving kids high-fives.
"Make sure y’all take care of these babies," he wrote on his Instagram in part. "Lots of happy kids over here at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club this season!"
As tradition, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation provided thousands of toys, clothing, meals and more to youth across the country – truly proving it's the most wonderful time of the year.
This year, Shaq-A-Claus, along with the help of sponsors, gifted kids: haircuts, $100 Walmart gift cards, meal programs, toys and trucks, drones, backpacks, socks and more.
This was also the first "Shaq-A-Claus" event hosted at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, which opened its doors in August 2021. The facility is housed in the former Henry County Middle School, which underwent a $1.1 million renovation, a release stated.
“The kids can play in a great new space from an organization that I’m extremely proud to be associated with,” Shaq said in a release. “And they will go home with big smiles and an armful of gifts thanks to my incredibly generous sponsors who understand what makes kids feel happy, successful and supported.”
Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.