Here's how the City of Stonecrest is helping families this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the turkey is the main dish. Here's how the city of Stonecrest is making it easier this holiday.

STONECREST, Ga. — The City of Stonecrest will giveaway more than 140 turkeys this holiday season. City officials said the giveaway will help combat food insecurity as Georgians fight coupling inflation and rising gas and food prices.

On Saturday, the city will host its third annual giveaway from noon until 2 p.m.

City staff said turkeys and food baskets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Access to affordable and healthy food options is a right, not a privilege, that should be provided to all individuals. As we gather with family and friends this holiday season to reflect and share in gratitude, City officials and staff remain focused on fighting food insecurities,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble.

The drive-through event will take place in Stonecrest at Ousley United Methodist Church on Panola Road.