List of stores open and closed on Thanksgiving

If you forgot something on your Turkey Day menu, some grocery stores -- including Kroger -- will be open for part of the day.

HOUSTON — The holiday shopping season is already in full swing for many major retailers who decided not to wait until the traditional day after Thanksgiving for Black Friday.

Last year, most stores were closed on Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether to encourage COVID-19 safety or to give employees some time off for the holidays, a lot of stores plan to stay closed again this year.

In fact, Target recently announced it plans to close on all Thanksgivings going forward.

And instead of focusing just on Black Friday, major retailers including Target, Walmart and Best Buy are spreading sales events out over weeks, both in stores and online.

In general, some grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open on Thanksgiving this year, though some may be operating with different or shortened hours. As always, be sure to double check hours at your local store.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2021

Big Lots — 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

CVS — Operating under normal hours by location, certain pharmacy locations may have shortened hours

Dollar General — 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fiesta Mart -- Hours vary; some may be closed so call ahead

H-E-B -- Open 6 a.m. to noon; curbside open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kroger — Open until 5 p.m.

Sprouts -- Open until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. depending on location

Walgreens — Most stores are open for regular hours. All 24-hour pharmacy locations will be open, but some pharmacies may have shortened hours

Whole Foods — Hours vary by location

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021