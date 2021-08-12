Aaron Sencil, the creator of the VnA's Gingy House, said those visiting receives an immersive experience where they could even smell the cotton candy.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Every Christmas season for about the last four years, one couple in Suisun City transforms their home into a real life-size gingerbread house.

Aaron Sencil, a graphic designer who created the VnA's Gingy House, told ABC10 that he came up with the idea after remembering the sight of neighbors' homes, which are no longer around, decked out in Christmas decorations.

However, out of all the holiday sights, it raises the question as to why Sencil chose a gingerbread house as the model for his decorations.

"We come from a very big foodie family," Sencil said. "So if you ever go to any type of celebration, there's always food, especially here, there's always food. Food for us is a point of everyone to gather and share and talk."

The gingerbread house was originally made from cardboard but has since been created out of corrugated plastic sheets. Sencil's goal is to create an immersive experience for those that come to visit every year for the holidays.

"You can smell peppermint, you can touch lollipops, you can touch the cotton candy, so it involves all the senses," Sencil said. "It's kind of like you're stepping into my head."

Sencil would tell any child who asked that the house is a real gingerbread house. He said they would sometimes yell, 'No, it's not,' and then try to lick pretend chocolate.

Sencil has upgraded the attraction to allow more people access to the gingerbread house, admitting that even his father-in-law couldn't enjoy the attraction. He has since added a wheelchair ramp.