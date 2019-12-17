KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Okay so Christmas is in like a week and you still need to get gifts for your nephew, aunt, neighbor, granddaughter and co-worker. Phew!

But what about the people who help you all the time, like your mail carrier, your baby sitter, your mechanic?

"During the holidays people feel the need to show their appreciation in something other than just your standard tip," said Professor Ann Fairhurst, head of UT's Retail, Hospitality and Tourism Management Department.

According to Care.com’s 2019 Cost of Holidays Survey, 80% of families who took the survey said they give holiday tips to service providers.

RELATED: New Jersey waitress surprised with $1,200 cash tip

Fairhurst has some tips to make tipping simple and avoid giving you more holiday stress.

"I think it's best to determine the people who have really helped you in your life, helped you do different things, really went above and beyond the expectations of that service provider," she said.

Those are people who help you every day, like your garbage collector, mail carrier, housekeepers or babysitters.

Etiquette experts suggest tipping garbage collectors $20-$30.

For regular babysitters, double their pay one evening.

The suggest tipping your hairdresser up to the cost of one haircut.

RELATED: Cracker Barrel waitress receives $1,100 tip

"You have to check and make sure that they're allowed to take tips because not everyone is allowed to take a tip," said Fairhurst.

That includes USPS mail carriers. They can't take money or gift cards, but can accept gifts under $20.

"Even if you bake a batch of cookies or make something for them or even a small card is still appropriate and much appreciated," said Fairhurst.

She said don't tip people like dentists, doctors, attorneys, or accountants.

But they'll gladly accept holiday cards.

RELATED: Expect record-breaking holiday crowds at airports; here are tips for navigating the lines

"That makes just as big of an impact as a financial gift does," said Fairhurst.

She suggested checking your budget before giving out big holiday tips.

The point is to say thank you, not break anyone's bank.

Tipping these service providers isn't required, just part of the spirit of giving.

Care.com provides this detailed list of service providers and the suggested holiday tip: