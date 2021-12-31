Here’s what's happening New Year's Eve in Georgia

Don’t have New Year’s Eve plans? Don’t worry. 11Alive has got you covered with what to do before the ball drops.

ATLANTA — The year is coming to an end, and it’s time to start thinking about how you will end the year with a bang. 11Alive compiled some interesting New Year festivities and there's something for everyone, even possum lovers.





Lights

New Year’s at the Illuminarium - Ring in the New Year on the big screen in Atlanta by watching the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Michigan Wolverines on New Year's eve. Watch the big ball drop in Times Square from the comfort of your city.

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta - Say hello to the new year at Atlanta’s premier annual New Year Bash. The bash is open to both families and those who want to stay until the midnight countdown. An early celebration is available at 6 p.m., and the midnight countdown event will begin at 9 p.m. Stay until the end and enjoy fireworks and confetti display over Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.





Comedy

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase - NYE Celebration - The best comedy show is in town and you have the chance to spend NYE with them. Spend the end of the year watching eight comedians do the best of their comedy, with the added bonus of special guests. Celebrity comedians in town might make an appearance, so check it out.





Music

Rumors: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac - Atlanta's Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumors continue their 30-year tenure in honoring the British-American rock band. Join them on Dec. 31 at the Buckhead Theatre as they recreate the full rock experience.

Football

Chick - fil - A Peach Bowl - Sports fans unite! Known previously as the Peach Bowl, this sporting event takes place on Dec. 30 and offers a football experience to fans and players alike. Come watch the Michigan State Spartans play against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium starting at 7 p.m. Visit the Peach Bowl website for more info and to buy tickets.



Family friendly celebrations

Kids’ Early New Year's Eve Celebration - Kids deserve to celebrate the new year too, and Stone Mountain has it all planned. Stone Mountain Park will celebrate the coming of the new year early with snowfall and an early 2022 countdown. Midnight for kids is 9:00 p.m. and will include a firework show.

Winter Wonderland at Fernbank - Take a trip back in time when you visit the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta. Their holiday-inspired exhibition features trees and other displays decorated by local cultural partners that recognize celebrations including Christmas and Hanukkah, as well as traditions and practices like origami, indigenous art and national symbols.

Holiday Celebration at World of Coca-Cola - Visit the Coca-Cola museum and spend the last day of the year with them by taking part in their holiday attractions and seasonal beverages. See their limited-time exhibits and have a coke.





Celebrations outside Atlanta

The Possum Drop - In Tallapoosa, Ga. a 31-year tradition known as the Possum Drop takes place. Residents gather around to welcome the new year and watch as “Spencer,” a taxidermized possum, is dropped at midnight.

The (Gold) Nugget Drop - Are you spending the new year in Villa Rica, Ga.? You’ve struck gold. Get ready to welcome 2022 as you watch a golden nugget fall from the sky. This small town was the site of the first gold strike in the U.S., as you can tell from their New Years' celebration.

New Year's Eve Shamrock Drop in Dublin- Bring in the new year Dublin style and run to the historic Fred Roberts building to watch the lucky shamrock drop at midnight.