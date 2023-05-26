Volunteers needed for Memorial Day in Dacula

By volunteering, participants can demonstrate their care and appreciation for the sacrifices made by thousands and millions of service members.

DACULA, Ga. — Advocates for veterans and fallen soldiers in Dacula are asking for the public's help to carry over 300 signs on Memorial Day.

In collaboration with Fallen Heroes of Georgia, Southern Crescent Veteran Services is urgently seeking volunteers for the Memorial Day service. The CEO, Pat Baisden, encourages individuals to seize this opportunity to show their support and gratitude during May, which is recognized as Military Appreciation Month. By volunteering, participants can demonstrate their care and appreciation for the sacrifices made by thousands and millions of service members.

Details of the Memorial Day Service

On Monday, the non-profit organization Fallen Heroes of Georgia will join Dacula's Memorial Day Parade to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Georgia service members. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

Each year, they carry signs displaying the names and pictures of over 300 fallen heroes. This act serves as a heartfelt gesture to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. For more information about the service, head to the website.

How to Volunteer