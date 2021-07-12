Holidays at the White House with Dr. Jill Biden

Take a virtual tour of the White House holiday décor.

WASHINGTON — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sat down with 11Alive's Shiba Russell, the only Atlanta journalist invited, to discuss this year's holiday décor theme "Gifts From the Heart." This time around, the White House's holiday design is all about unity as the first family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas in the White House.

There are a total 11 gifts reflected across several rooms of the White house, each offering special insight into the holiday theme. Hand written notes to President Biden fill the East Room, the Red Room hosts a gift of the performing arts, and the Blue Room offers gifts of peace and unity. On the east landing, a gold starred tree honors men and women of the military with a gift of service.

The official White House Christmas tree stands tall in the Blue Room, representing all of the country's states and territories -- including a peace dove decoration nestled in its branches for the Peach State.

The First Lady, an English professor, said she selected the theme "Gifts from the Heart" to keep with a tradition first started by Jaqueline Kennedy in 1961. Dr. Biden told 11Alive that the inspiration came from the American people.

"I've been travelling all over the country the last 10 months, and I've met so many Americans from all walks of life," Dr. Biden said. "I saw how, during this pandemic, Americans really supported one another in their communities. It was those stories that inspired me to think about 'Gifts From the Heart,' because that's what I saw throughout this country -- the gifts that Americans gave to one another."

The First Lady also added some personal touches to the décor, as Dr. Biden noted that all of her and President Biden's grandchildren have their own monogramed stockings in the White House. When asked about the purpose for this year's theme, Dr. Biden added that her and President Biden hope to heal.

"It's the theme that the President and I are trying to unify the country and bring the country together and try to heal this nation," she said.

"How would you encourage Americans to remain joyful this holiday season?" Russell asked during her interview with the First Lady.

"The President and I realize how hard this year has been for Americans, and he is working day and night on some of the problems that are confronting this country," said Dr. Biden. "I do hear that as I travel around this country people say I feel like I can breathe again."