Atlanta Modern Home Show coming to Cobb County in October for first time

Event-goers will be able to get home improvement advice and price quotes from the top home improvement professionals in their area.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Calling all home and garden fanatics!

For the first time ever, The Modern Home Show, a national home show, will introduce a showcase this fall in Atlanta.

According to a release sent to 11Alive, the showcase will be free and open to the public and will take place October 16-18 inside Town Center at Cobb.

Before coming to the metro, the showcase will stop in Denver, Philadelphia, Columbus, Maryland, Seattle, and Dallas.

“Whether you are looking to renovate your home or just want to learn more about current home trends, The Atlanta Modern Home Show is the place for you,” show organizer Ray Sheehan wrote.

Event-goers will be able to get advice and price quotes from the top home improvement professionals in their area, while also being able to view new products and learn new home design tips.

“This will be a one-stop-shop for all your home improvement needs,” Sheehan added.

“We wanted to create a more intimate socially responsible experience for our exhibitors and attendees,” Sheehan continued. “Health and safety is always our top priority. That’s why we are limiting the number of exhibitors and creating touchless areas for attendees to gather additional home improvement insight”.

In addition, all state, federal and CDC guidelines will be enforced at the property to ensure the safety of all attendees. Organizers report there are still opportunities for businesses to get involved.