ATLANTA — Spring officially begins Wednesday, March 20 and that means green grass, trees, and colorful flowers are upon the horizon.

But don't get too eager to plant those colorful flowers or herbs in the garden just yet.

Melissa Mattee, an Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension-Fulton County, said you may want to wait until April 15 to plants outdoors.

While the average last freeze in Atlanta is March 23, it has occurred as late as April 25.

Looking at the long-range forecast, it's not out of the question to get temperatures in the low to middle 30's in the next few weeks.

If you really do have the itch to begin planting, here are two things Mattee said you can do now:

Buy the plants but keep them inside the potting container. This allows you to simply move them inside your garage or basement when cold freezing temperatures threaten. Start growing the seeds indoors and prepare outdoors. Remove weeds from your garden and till the ground so the soil is ready to receive your new plants. According to Mattee, while it is a little late for this, you can still get your soil tested, which tells you if nutrients need to be added.

Verify: Can flowers improve your mood?

If you did already plant in the ground and need to protect plants from the cold temperatures, Mattee said you can throw a sheet over fruiting shrubs and young fruiting trees. Make sure the sheet is touching the ground and not tied around the trunk. The sheet holds in the warm air rising from the soil overnight and make sure to remove it in the morning.

The good news is we can grow just about any type of vegetable in metro Atlanta. The UGA extension service has an entire online series with information on how to grow all types of vegetables at home.

Remember, tax day, April 15, is the safe day to plant outside.

