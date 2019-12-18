From a community choir concert to an art walk, there's plenty to enjoy in Atlanta this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

An Exquisitely EPiC Gala

When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7:15 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 21, midnight

Where: Sky Room-Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown, 590 W. Peachtree St. NW

Admission: $73-$120

Friday Night Party

When: Friday, Dec. 20, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 21, 3 a.m.

Where: Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie St. NW

Admission: Free

Westview Art Walk

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Gordon White Park, 1354 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW

Admission: $3.29

Squnto

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.-Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 a.m.

Where: Believe Music Hall, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW

Admission: $10-$35

