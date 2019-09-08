Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlanta?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Atlanta if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here's this studio apartment situated at 1093 West Ave. SW. It's listed for $850/month for its 549 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. The unit also has a renovated kitchen and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Then, here's a 1,187-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 3350 Mount Gilead Road SW that's going for $875/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 188 Hemphill School Road. It's listed for $900/month.

Outdoor space is listed as a building amenity. The unit also includes hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Finally, located at 64 Willis Mill Road SW, here's an 816-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $900/month.

In the unit, the listing promises stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

