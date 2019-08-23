Want to know where to go when it comes to pilates in Atlanta?

Luckily, there are plenty of popular pilates options to sample in and around Atlanta.

To find the top pilates studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

107 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite #200

Inspire Health is Atlanta's favorite pilates studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 2,093 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of five reviews on Yelp and 1,079 fans on Facebook.

Per its Yelp page, 'Inspire Health's unique approach offers a continuum of integrative health, fitness and preventative services through individualized, one-on-one care provided in a welcoming and relaxed environment.'

2051 Main St. NW

Also among Atlanta's favorites is Stretch ATL, with 3.8 stars out of 70 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp and 264 fans on Facebook.

'Individual stretch therapy, reformer Pilates and nutrition consultation are just a few of the services we offer,' its Yelp page continues. 'You will also increase range of motion, flexibility, core strength, balance and more.'

550 Pharr Road NE, Suite #440, Buckhead Village

With 4.9 stars out of 340 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp and 1,040 fans on Facebook, CORE Buckhead has garnered plenty of local fans.

'It provides personalized semi-private and private instruction in classical Pilates, GYROTONIC ®, redcord and vintage strength conditioning methods,' explains the business's ClassPass profile.

