Want the intel on Atlanta's most happening local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Atlanta businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.

Cold Beer

This beer bar, cocktail bar and traditional American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American spots saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Cold Beer saw a dramatic 566.7% increase, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Victory Sandwich Bar has seen a 5.1% increase in reviews.

Located at 670 Dekalb Ave. NE, Cold Beer offers oysters, lamb ribs, chicken wings and more.

Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Midtown's Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen, the whiskey bar and Southern spot, which offers comfort food and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Southern' on Yelp saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen bagged an impressive 266.7% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.7 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 866 W. Peachtree St. NW, Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen offers fried chicken, short ribs and more on the dinner menu.

B51

B51 is also making waves. Open since March at 2450 Piedmont Road NE, the bar and traditional American spot, which offers salads and more, has seen a significant 125% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7% for all businesses tagged 'Bars' on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, B51's review count increased by more than 500%.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Atlanta's bar category: Pin & Proper has seen a 6.9% increase in reviews.

B51 offers burgers, BLTs and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a three-star rating among Yelpers.

Cultivate Food and Coffee

Cultivate Food and Coffee is the city's buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.

The popular tapas bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more and opened at 1952 Howell Mill Road, Suite #200 in 2019, increased its new review count by 19.8% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.5% for the Yelp category 'Breakfast & Brunch.'

It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Bistro Niko has seen a 1% increase in reviews.

Cultivate Food and Coffee, which has four stars on Yelp, offers an avocado toast, chicken and waffles and more.

Guac y Margys

Guac y Margys is currently on the upswing in the Mexican category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as 'Mexican' on Yelp saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, this cocktail bar and Mexican spot increased its new reviews by 17.7% — and kept its rating consistent at four stars. Review counts increased by more than 370% on a month-to-month basis.

There's more buzz in the world of Atlanta Mexican fare: Tex's Tacos has seen a 2.1% increase in reviews, and El Ponce has seen a 2.5% bump.

Open for business at 661 Auburn Ave. NE since 2018, Guac y Margys offers margaritas, tacos and more on the menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.