Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Lindbergh look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,297, compared to a $1,400 one-bedroom median for Atlanta as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lindbergh via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Atlanta neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,035/month, this 564-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 485 Lindbergh Place NE, is 20.2 percent less than the $1,297/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Lindbergh.

The unit includes air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 2399 Parkland Drive, is listed for $1,151/month for its 745 square feet.

You can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

Finally, there's this 745-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 740 Sidney Marcus Blvd. NE, listed at $1,190/month.

Secured entry is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, look for a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.