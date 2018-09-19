ATLANTA - They're some of the hottest tickets in town, and they just got a little harder to get ahold of.

All of the advance tickets for the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" tour are sold out, according to the High Museum of Art. The exhibit opens in Atlanta Nov. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.

But if you weren't able to snag yours online, not to worry! You still have a chance to see the unique exhibit.

PHOTOS | Infinity Mirrors tour coming to Atlanta
01 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), The Obliteration Room, 2002&ndash;present. Collaboration between Yayoi Kusama and Queensland Art Gallery. Collection: Queensland Art Gallery, Brisbane, Australia. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by QAGOMA Photography.
02 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), The Hill, 1953 A (No. 30), 1953, gouache, pastel, oil, and wax on paper. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC, museum purchase, 1996 (96.6). &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
03 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Searching for Love, 2013, acrylic on canvas. Collection of Miyuoung Lee and Neil Simpkins. Image courtesy of David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama
04 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, wood, mirrors, plastic, glass, and LEDs. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapre and Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
05 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, wood, mirrors, plastic, glass, and LEDs. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapre and Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
06 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009, wood, mirrors, plastic, acrylic, LEDs, glass, and aluminum. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
07 / 21
Yayoi Kusama with recent works in Tokyo, 2016. Courtesy of the artist. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Tomoaki Makino.
08 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Violet Obsession, 1994, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, gift of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Duke. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
09 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Mirrored Room&mdash;The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013, wood, metal, mirrors, plastic, acrylic, rubber, LEDs, and water. Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
10 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), installation view of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2017. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
11 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Nets Yellow, 1960, oil on canvas. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, gift of the Collectors Committee (2002.37.1). &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
12 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Flower, 1975, pastel, ink, and fabric on paper. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
13 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), installation of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2017. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
14 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), installation view of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2017 (Life [Repetitive Vision], 1998). Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
15 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Mirrored Room&mdash;The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
16 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese), Infinity Mirror Room&mdash;Phalli's Field, 1965, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
17 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Mirrored Room&mdash;Love Forever, 1966/1994, wood, mirrors, metal, and lightbulbs. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
18 / 21
Yayoi Kusama. All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore and Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
19 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
20 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese), interior view of peep-in mirror dome from Dots Obsession&mdash;Love Transformed into Dots, 2007. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
21 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese), Dots Obsession&mdash;Love Transformed into Dots, 2007. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. Courtesy Victoria Miro Gallery, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.

According to the High Museum, there will be a limited number of tickets available for walk-up purchase on-site at the museum for each day of the tour.

Those tickets, about 100, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be valid for that date only. The High will not be able to guarantee ticket availability for everyone in line.

Tickets cost $29 for anyone ages 6 and up. The cost if $5 for those 5 and younger. At least one adult must accompany every two children ages 12 and under.

The tour was organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

