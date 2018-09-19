ATLANTA - They're some of the hottest tickets in town, and they just got a little harder to get ahold of.

All of the advance tickets for the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" tour are sold out, according to the High Museum of Art. The exhibit opens in Atlanta Nov. 18 and runs through Feb. 17.

But if you weren't able to snag yours online, not to worry! You still have a chance to see the unique exhibit.

PHOTOS | Infinity Mirrors tour coming to Atlanta

According to the High Museum, there will be a limited number of tickets available for walk-up purchase on-site at the museum for each day of the tour.

Those tickets, about 100, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be valid for that date only. The High will not be able to guarantee ticket availability for everyone in line.

Tickets cost $29 for anyone ages 6 and up. The cost if $5 for those 5 and younger. At least one adult must accompany every two children ages 12 and under.

The tour was organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

