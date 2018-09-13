ATLANTA - Flickering lights and bright glowing colors await, you could soon have a chance to step into the worlds created by 89-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The major art exhibit drawing crowds from all over the nation is called Infinity Mirrors and it is set to make its sixth and final stop in Atlanta.

"It's hard to describe because it's not like anything you've ever done before," said Julia Forbes of The High Museum.

Forbes has already seen the exhibit in a previous city on the tour. She said long lines and sold out showings are expected.

"The paintings are big and they're bold and colorful! The sculpture is surprising and delightful! The photographs are so incredible!" said Forbes. "There's so much to see, even the films."

The exhibit opens in Atlanta November 18 and runs through February 17.

PHOTOS | Infinity Mirrors tour coming to Atlanta

"It's amazing! You really sort of can't believe where you are," described Forbes. "You're looking around, down, everywhere, it's surrounding you."

The tour was organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, September 17, tickets will go on sale to the public. Museum members had an advanced opportunity to purchase tickets.

The tickets are only available online at the museums' website High.org. Once you log on, follow the prompts and you will be placed in the online queue or line. You will then need to keep an eye on your email because that is how you will be notified when it is time for you to go back to the site and make your purchase.

Due to the exhibit's nature and popularity, all tickets are for specific dates and time slots, so you need to make sure you know when you can attend the exhibit, and have some back-ups dates and times in mind as well.

Tickets cost $29 for anyone ages 6 and up. The cost if $5 for those 5 and younger. At least one adult must accompany every two children ages 12 and under.

For some, it's an experience well worth the price.

"You're transported to someplace you never imagined you could ever be," said Forbes. "That's a pretty wonderful gift that an artist has, to create that kind of feeling in a person."

