ATLANTA - Flickering lights and bright glowing colors await, you could soon have a chance to step into the worlds created by 89-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The major art exhibit drawing crowds from all over the nation is called Infinity Mirrors and it is set to make its sixth and final stop in Atlanta.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"It's hard to describe because it's not like anything you've ever done before," said Julia Forbes of The High Museum.

Forbes has already seen the exhibit in a previous city on the tour. She said long lines and sold out showings are expected.

"The paintings are big and they're bold and colorful! The sculpture is surprising and delightful! The photographs are so incredible!" said Forbes. "There's so much to see, even the films."

The exhibit opens in Atlanta November 18 and runs through February 17.

PHOTOS | Infinity Mirrors tour coming to Atlanta
01 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), The Obliteration Room, 2002&ndash;present. Collaboration between Yayoi Kusama and Queensland Art Gallery. Collection: Queensland Art Gallery, Brisbane, Australia. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by QAGOMA Photography.
02 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), The Hill, 1953 A (No. 30), 1953, gouache, pastel, oil, and wax on paper. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, DC, museum purchase, 1996 (96.6). &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
03 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Searching for Love, 2013, acrylic on canvas. Collection of Miyuoung Lee and Neil Simpkins. Image courtesy of David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama
04 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, wood, mirrors, plastic, glass, and LEDs. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapre and Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
05 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, wood, mirrors, plastic, glass, and LEDs. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapre and Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
06 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009, wood, mirrors, plastic, acrylic, LEDs, glass, and aluminum. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
07 / 21
Yayoi Kusama with recent works in Tokyo, 2016. Courtesy of the artist. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Tomoaki Makino.
08 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Violet Obsession, 1994, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, gift of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Duke. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
09 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Mirrored Room&mdash;The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013, wood, metal, mirrors, plastic, acrylic, rubber, LEDs, and water. Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
10 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), installation view of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2017. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
11 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Nets Yellow, 1960, oil on canvas. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, gift of the Collectors Committee (2002.37.1). &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
12 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Flower, 1975, pastel, ink, and fabric on paper. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama.
13 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), installation of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2017. Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
14 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), installation view of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, 2017 (Life [Repetitive Vision], 1998). Art &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
15 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Mirrored Room&mdash;The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away, 2013, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
16 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese), Infinity Mirror Room&mdash;Phalli's Field, 1965, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
17 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Infinity Mirrored Room&mdash;Love Forever, 1966/1994, wood, mirrors, metal, and lightbulbs. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
18 / 21
Yayoi Kusama. All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore and Victoria Miro, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
19 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese, born 1929), Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009. Collection of the artist. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
20 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese), interior view of peep-in mirror dome from Dots Obsession&mdash;Love Transformed into Dots, 2007. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.
21 / 21
Yayoi Kusama (Japanese), Dots Obsession&mdash;Love Transformed into Dots, 2007. Courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, New York. Courtesy Victoria Miro Gallery, London. &copy; Yayoi Kusama. Photo by Cathy Carver.

"It's amazing! You really sort of can't believe where you are," described Forbes. "You're looking around, down, everywhere, it's surrounding you."

The tour was organized by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, September 17, tickets will go on sale to the public. Museum members had an advanced opportunity to purchase tickets.

The tickets are only available online at the museums' website High.org. Once you log on, follow the prompts and you will be placed in the online queue or line. You will then need to keep an eye on your email because that is how you will be notified when it is time for you to go back to the site and make your purchase.

Due to the exhibit's nature and popularity, all tickets are for specific dates and time slots, so you need to make sure you know when you can attend the exhibit, and have some back-ups dates and times in mind as well.

Tickets cost $29 for anyone ages 6 and up. The cost if $5 for those 5 and younger. At least one adult must accompany every two children ages 12 and under.

For some, it's an experience well worth the price.

"You're transported to someplace you never imagined you could ever be," said Forbes. "That's a pretty wonderful gift that an artist has, to create that kind of feeling in a person."

© 2018 WXIA