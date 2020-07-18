Tributes to Rep. John Lewis shared by civil rights luminaries, colleagues, celebrities across the globe

ATLANTA — The world shared their words of honor and comfort on Friday night following the announcement that a civil rights legend, Rep. John Lewis, had died.
Word came in from not only politicians and stars, but also those who continue the work he performed through his life.
We're collecting some of the most impactful messages shared overnight Friday, praising Lewis and what he accomplished over the course of his 80 years.
Dr. Bernice King
Gov. Brian Kemp
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
Stacey Abrams
Former President Barack Obama
"In so many ways, John’s life was exceptional. But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union."
Former President Bill Clinton
Sen. David Perdue (R)
“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”
Rev. Raphael Warnock
"Today the world lost a giant. I lost a mentor, a church member and a friend. In his youth, John Lewis wrestled with a call to ministry. But instead of preaching sermons, he became a sermon for all the world to see. He was a walking, living sermon about love, truth-telling and justice-making on the earth.
John Lewis summoned the best within us while standing on a bridge in Selma with faith and courage. As his pastor, I was honored to be with him as he crossed his final bridge with the same faith and courage.
The hero of Bloody Sunday fought for our voice and our vote. For that he will be kindly remembered by history, his deeds etched in eternity. Our lives are richer and better because John Lewis passed our way.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R)
“The passing of John Lewis is a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country. Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis. As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage. We know his legacy will never be forgotten. Jeff and I join the nation in mourning this tremendous loss. May God comfort the Lewis family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”