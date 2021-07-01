Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation celebrates 30 years of recycling Christmas trees

This Saturday January 9th recycle your Christmas trees.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (KGBF), in collaboration with The Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Company, Georgia Forestry Commission, WXIA 11 Alive, Ferry Morse Company, and Burpee Seed Company, will host its 30th annual Bring One for the Chipper ‘treecycling’ event this Saturday, January 9 at over 140 locations across the state.

As part of its mission to educate and inspire Georgians every day to improve and beautify their community environments, KGBF leads more than 70 city and county programs in a collaborative effort to end litter, reduce waste, promote recycling, and beautify communities. Since Bring One for the Chipper’s inception in 1991, its network has diverted over 6 million trees from local landfills.

“Bring One for the Chipper is a sustainable solution for Georgians interested in lessening the environmental impact of the holiday season,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of KGBF. “It’s an essential conservation effort that has become a widespread tradition because we repurpose Christmas trees in ways that benefit communities.”

Trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, and individual home use, and will also be used to provide habitats for fish and other animals. In addition, Christmas tree recycling programs like Bring One for the Chipper support wider eco-friendly holiday efforts. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, for each tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted in its place. Nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, stabilizing soil, protecting water supplies, and providing refuge for wildlife.

“We all benefit from living in cleaner, greener spaces,” said Johnston-Russell. “Bring One for the Chipper allows communities to extend the magic of the holiday season and transform their trees into something bigger. We’re thankful for the volunteers and participants across the state that make this possible.”