FORSYTH, Ga. — A Mary Persons High School student has died days after fighting for his life in the hospital due to a car wreck.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Dillon McCoy wrecked a car May 27 on Highway 42 just south of Forsyth.

He was traveling north near mile marker 11 when he drove down an embankment while navigating a curve. That's when he struck a tree on the driver's side of the car.

Lewis says there was "substantial damage" to the driver's side.

McCoy was taken to the Navicent Health in Macon by ambulance.

Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor says he was pronounced dead days later on Friday around 1 p.m. at the hospital.

His coach, Clae Mathis, says McCoy was heading to baseball practice when the crash happened.

McCoy had just finished his sophomore year of high school and played with the baseball team both years. Mathis says McCoy worked hard in school, sports, and helping his farther at the farm.

"He loved Jesus and would want anything we do in his name to help lead others in Jesus," Mathis said.

Mathis says there will be a candlelight vigil held for McCoy at the Mary Persons Baseball Field on Saturday at 8 p.m.

"Please continue to pray," he said in a Facebook post.

There will be candles provided at the vigil, but folks are also welcome to bring their own.

