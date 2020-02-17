ATLANTA — Whether you hold the door for someone or offer a stranger a smile, those small acts of kindness can spread and really change someone's day.

But a new charity wants to ensure it doesn't stop with that one interaction. The Random Acts of Kindness Challenge is asking people to track the good they do for others and to make sure the goodness keeps spreading.

The charity launched on Monday -- National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

It's a physical way for people to watch the good they do in the world spread.

"When you talk about happiness, what really makes people happy, I think that this gives that opportunity to see people react and for that positivity to spread and spread and spread," said founder Richard Pickering.

Pickering said he wanted to put more good out in the world, so he started the Random Act of Kindness Challenge here in Atlanta.

Participants get a set of cards mailed to them with tracking numbers on them. Then, after they've performed a random act of kindness for someone, they hand out the card with the intent for them to not only pass the good deed forward, but to pass the card along with it.

Participants can donate to the charitable cause of their choice on the Random Acts of Kindness Challenge website, allowing them to get the cards in return.

Then, every time they do something nice for someone, they hand them a card.

"It will track where the card has gone and track how many lives it has touched how many people it has impacted. So instead of just doing it one time, it's paying it forward over and over and over," Pickering said.

The good deeds are registered on the website, and then the do-gooder gets an email every time their act of kindness spreads.

The website automatically translates the thank you note into the language of the person who receives it, so everyone can watch their kindness spread in real-time.

"When you do something nice for someone, they always say, oh, I'll pay it forward, but you don't really know where it goes. This way, you get to see where it's going and the lives it touches. So we are trying to make the world a better place, that's what it's all about," said Pickering.

The charity went live on Monday, so 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross has Good Deed number 11 in her hand.

They hope to have hundreds of thousands of them in the coming weeks making their way across the globe.

If you want to get in on the good deed tracking, visit their site at http://raokchallenge.com.

