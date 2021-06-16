Senior Source: Most Senior Centers now open

Senior Centers across Metro Atlanta are reopening.

ATLANTA — For seniors, the Senior Center doors are finally reopening.

In Clayton, Cherokee, Cobb, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett and Henry Counties, all of the Senior Centers are now reopened. But with COVID-19 cases continuing, be on the lookout for restrictions.

In DeKalb, centers are not yet open, but an active "Senior Virtual Village" is on its Lou Walker Center website.

Meanwhile, in Fulton, officials say Senior Centers are expected to open in mid-July.