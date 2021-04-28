Mother's Day survey reveals what moms really want for the holiday

A survey conducted by TGI Fridays, narrowed down the top four things moms want on May 9.

ATLANTA — Mother’s Day is right around the corner and a new survey revealed what moms really want this year -- and it may not cost you a dime!

A survey conducted by TGI Fridays narrowed down the top four things moms want on May 9.

70 percent of moms want a day to themselves

51 percent of moms want a good night’s sleep

40 percent of moms want a self-care day (spa, manicure, massage)

38 percent of moms want a night out with friends

The survey also asked mom’s their top annoyances on their special day. According to 47 percent of the respondents, the biggest annoyance is cleaning up after their own celebration, and 33 percent of the respondents said they don’t like feeling exhausted at the end of the day. Moms also said they want to break from the “everyday” routine, sleep in and have some alone time, according to the survey.

“The added pressures of the pandemic have really taken a toll on moms this past year as moms have taken on additional household responsibilities in addition to their everyday routine,” said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays, Chief Experience Officer. "To help lessen the effort of planning a Mother’s Day celebration, we want to say thank you to moms and help them create an extra sweet memory at Fridays.”