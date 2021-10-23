x
Cuteness Alert | Kentucky NICU babies show off their very first Halloween costumes

Halloween can be pretty spooky, but these costumes are nothing but cute!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville (UofL) Health is getting into the Halloween spirit for families with children in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).                       

Stays in the NICU can be tough for families, but UofL Health is helping families celebrate.                                  

Babies at UofL Hospital’s Center for Women and Infants NICU were dressed up in Halloween costumes to have their photos taken. The holiday outfits, many of them handmade, were donated.

Each family will get a keepsake photo of their child.

