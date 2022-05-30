Ms. Shirley Lee was honored with a parade fit for a queen to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friends and relatives of Ms. Shirley Lee honored her with a parade fit for a queen to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Ms. Shirley was born on May 27, 1922.

The occasion was sealed with a proclamation from North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick.

Ms. Shirley said she feels much younger than her centenarian title, but she's still grateful for the life lessons she's learned over the years.

"Treat everybody like you wanna be treated," Ms. Shirley said. "Be good to everybody. Leave that in the hands of the master."