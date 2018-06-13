ATLANTA -- Friends and family are working to raise funds to provide a partially paralyzed motorcyclist with a truck he can use to get around.

Twenty-two-year-old Connor Willaford was struck from behind by a distracted driver in 2017 as he sat on his Harley Davidson in front of his home. The wreck left him with multiple broken bones and paralyzed from the waist down.

After initially being treated at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, he was transferred to the Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta for additional treatment. Since his release in April, he has been receiving therapy five days a week.

Now, friends and family are working to raise $70,000 to provide Willaford with a truck equipped with hand controls and wheelchair accessibility so he can get around more easily.

As part of the fundraising effort, they are hosting the "Ride For Connor" on July 14. The fundraiser includes a poker run, a car and bike show, a silent auction, raffles, food trucks and live music.

