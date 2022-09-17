One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

Emilia, who is a five-month-old pit bull mix, was found thanks to a post on the Nextdoor app.

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app.

Around 8 p.m., a volunteer at the shelter saw a photo of a puppy on the Nextdoor app that strongly resembled one of the missing pups, and the person who posted it thought so as well.

Their post on Nextdoor had a photo of the dog that read, "This dog has been in my yard for the last several hours and will not leave. It looks like the puppy advertised."

The volunteer contacted the person who made the post and drove to their house, where they confirmed the dog to be Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix and one of the stolen three.

"Other than a few scratches and a hungry belly, she is unharmed," PAW said on their Facebook.

PAWS does not believe the person who found Emilia and posted it online has anything to do with the thief of their three dogs.

"It's possible that, because Emilia was rescued from a neighborhood only a short distance from the shelter, she may have escaped from the man who stole her after being taken," PAWS said. "It's also possible that he lives in the area, but we can't say anything for sure at this time."

