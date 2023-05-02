OutKast's Big Boi opens up about his career and latest entrepreneurial venture | 11Alive Uninterrupted

The hip-hop icon opens up about his career as a member of OutKast, a solo artist, record producer and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s very own artist Big Boi sits down with 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi for the next edition of 11Alive Uninterrupted.

The hip-hop icon opens up about his career as a member of OutKast, a solo artist, record producer, father, community leader and his latest venture that he’s embarking on as an entrepreneur.

"11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.