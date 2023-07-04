Award-winning producer Will Packer reflects on success in film industry | 11Alive Uninterrupted

Example video title will go here for this video

11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused on in-depth conversations on Atlanta's culture. 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with award-winning filmmaker Will Packer to discuss his movies, success and love of Atlanta.

Films and Success :

He's a longtime Atlanta resident, filmmaker, CEO, businessman, and entrepreneur. Will Packer joined culture journalist Neima Abdulahi in an interview about his accomplishments and what he wants to see in the filmmaking industry.

Packer is known for several popular movies, including "Girls Trip" featuring Regina Hall, and "Think Like a Man" with Taraji P. Henson, also "Ride Along" and "Stomp the Yard," both filmed here in Atlanta.

"The most successful people I know are not the smartest, and the ones with the most money, even the ones with the most talent," Packer said. "Right? They're the people that work the hardest."

One of his latest projects is "Praise This," which includes metro Atlanta's very own Chloe Bailey as a cast member.

"More productions are happening here and I'm proud to be a small part of that. So, I'll continue to tell stories in Atlanta," he said. "'Praise This' is very authentically Atlanta."

The storyline of "Praise This" follows a young woman who wants to become a music star. She's forced to join a struggling praise team in the lead up to a national competition, according to Peacock's website.

Packer said the city is showcased in "Praise This."