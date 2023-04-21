Former music executive Shanti Davis works to broaden awareness for mental illness

After helping launch the careers of icons, Atlanta native and music executive Shanti Davis walked away from the industry to focus on her mental health.

ATLANTA — Atlanta native and former music executive Shanti Das worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry -- from OutKast, to Usher, Prince, TLC and more.

After helping launch the careers of icons, she walked away from the industry to focus on her mental health.

She launched a nonprofit called Silence the Shame.

In this episode of 11Alive Uninterrupted, Shanti talks with Neima Abdulahi about her journey through the music industry and her movement to broaden awareness for mental wellness.

"11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.