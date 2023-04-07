Shirley Franklin reflects on her history-making tenure as Atlanta mayor, continued passion for public service

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi spoke with the history-making politician in honor of Women's History Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Shirley Franklin served as the 58th mayor of Atlanta.

Her entrance into office in 2002 was doubly historic for the city: not only was she the first Black woman to serve mayor -- she was the first woman, period, to be elected into office.

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi spoke with the history-making politician in honor of Women's History Month for our latest in the 11Alive Uninterrupted series to understand what that monumental moment meant for her and the City of Atlanta, and how Franklin continues her passion for public service to this day.

"11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.