Dot Keller turned turned 102 years old on Saturday, and friends and family stopped by for a drive-by celebration in Oak Ridge.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Dot Keller in Oak Ridge had a special birthday party on Saturday, celebrating her turning 102 years old.

Her friends and family gathered at a nursing home in Oak Ridge for a drive-by celebration, cheering Dot Keller and wishing her a happy birthday. Vans were decorated with balloons and colorful pennants to help her celebrate the day.

Keller also had a tip for anyone who stopped by and wanted to live as long as she did — stay healthy.

"My own health is good, and that's pretty necessary," she said. "The first consideration is to keep yourself healthy and active."