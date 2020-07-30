Bill Clinton reminds us of John Lewis' lasting message: 'Keep moving'

'He left us with marching orders.'

ATLANTA — President Bill Clinton's remarks about the late Rep. John Lewis during the Congressman's funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary Thursday, will ring with generations to come.

The former president spoke to Lewis' character, leadership skills and drive to change this nation.

Clinton remarked that Lewis was like all of us.

"I think it's important that all of us who loved him remember that he was, after all, a human being," Clinton said. "A man like all other humans born with strengths that he made the most of, when many don't. Born with weaknesses that he worked hard to beat down, when many can't, but still a person."

"It made him more interesting and it made him, in my mind, even greater," Clinton added.

The former president recalled how John Lewis once shared a story about a near-death experience during his time at a demonstration where he nearly got hit in the head with a long piece of pipe.

In his reflection on this story, Clinton remarks, "he was here on a mission that was bigger than personal ambition."

Prior to John Lewis receiving national recognition, Clinton believed that there were three pivotal moments in his life.

The first, Clinton said, was the notable story of John Lewis running around his aunts' house with his cousins to prevent the home from flying off its foundation. Clinton said that it taught Lewis "about the power of working together, something that was more powerful than any instruction."

Second, he shared, was Lewis' impact as the youngest speaker during the March on Washington in 1963 with his speech focusing on taking the opportunity to bring an end to racism.

Third, he continued, was Bloody Sunday, a day on which John Lewis marched wearing a trench coat and backpack - an outfit that was not normal for the times. Among other things in that backpack was the autobiography of Thomas Merton, a Roman Catholic Trappist monk. Clinton said is showed that Lewis felt "if Thomas Merton can find his way and keep his faith and believe in the future, he, John Lewis, could too."

The former president spoke about the importance of the funeral gathering, which was to honor John Lewis' legacy. Lewis, Clinton said, upheld his character during the hard times - like lost elections - and his energy to keep pushing forward, even when others were tired.

Clinton remarked, "no matter what, John always kept walking to reach the beloved community."

"He developed an absolutely uncanny ability to heal troubled waters," Clinton said. "He worked with his adversaries to get converts."

In regards to John Lewis' message in the New York Times, Clinton said that these are "marching orders" to "keep moving."

Clinton shared one final story, in which he was asked, during an event to honor John Lewis, what he wished he could have done as president. Clinton responded, "If I could just do one thing ... I would infect every American with whatever it was that John Lewis got as a 4-year-old kid, and took through a lifetime to keep moving, to keep moving in the right direction and keep bringing other people to move."

Clinton ended: "We salute, suit up and march on."