WATCH LIVE: Remembering John Lewis, an 11Alive Special

ATLANTA — Rep. John Lewis passed away Friday, July 17 in Atlanta, leaving a city - and nation - mourning the loss of a hero and leader of the Civil Rights Movement. He was 80 years old.

The Georgia democrat served the people of the 5th district for decades, but before that, he was a young and spirited crusader for the fight for justice and equality for Black Americans.

The son of sharecroppers, it was at 15 that the dream inside John Lewis ignited into a lifelong, life force as he watched the news of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Feeding on the revolutionary ideas of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr. changed his life.

Lewis spent his life fighting for equality and advocating that the fight was worth it. He was known for telling young people to get into “good trouble.” By his own account, Lewis was arrested more than 40 times for getting into that “good trouble.”

11Alive will chronicle the life of that man who was unafraid to shake the status quo and seek to cause "good trouble" for the sake of justice and the humanity for all. One who left an indelible mark on Atlanta, the the nation - and the world.

Remembering John Lewis

