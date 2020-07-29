What time is the John Lewis public viewing in Atlanta?

Here's what you need to know if you wish to pay your respects to the late congressman and Civil Rights hero today.

ATLANTA — A hero of the Civil Rights Movement and an admired Atlanta congressman for decades, the late Rep. John Lewis will lie in state today in the Georgia State Capitol as a tribute to his life's remarkable work.

The public will be able to pay their respects at the capitol building with a public viewing spanning most of the afternoon. Here's a rundown of when you can go visit:

2 p.m.-3 p.m.: This time is blocked out for a private ceremony.

This time is blocked out for a private ceremony. 3 p.m.-7 pm.: The public viewing will be open.

The public viewing will be open. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. : This chunk of time is also blocked off for small ceremonies.

This chunk of time is also blocked off for small ceremonies. 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: A shorter period of viewing time will again be available at the end of the evening.

The capitol building is located at 206 Washington St. SW in downtown Atlanta. It is a short uphill walk from the Georgia State MARTA station, and there are various parking decks in the area.

You can safely expect there to be a lot of people hoping to pass through and see Lewis, so you'll want to be early as possible if you're planning on going.

The ceremonies on Wednesday follow four days of tributes, in both Alabama and Washington, D.C., to Lewis, who died on July 17.